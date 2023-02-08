Tanya Hope to feature in a special song in 'Kabzaa'

Home Entertainment Kannada

Chandru’s Kabzaa, the upcoming multilingual film starring Upendra in the lead role, is currently in the post-production phase. With the film set to hit the theatres on March 17, there has been a buzz that the makers are shooting a special song.

While the development has been kept under wraps, sources privy to Cinema Express confirmed that the special song will feature actor Tanya Hope and be shot in the coming week. Tanya will be seen alongside Upendra and other artists, in the upcoming song. It is to be noted that Tanya, who made her debut with Darshan’s Yajamana came to be known as the Bassani girl of Sandalwood has earlier worked with Upendra in the action-comedy film, Home Minister.

Upendra

The song will be choreographed by Jani Master, who is known for his work across languages. He has also worked with Tanya on a special song in Ayush Sharma’s upcoming Hindi film. The makers of Kabzaa are currently working on a lavish setup for the special song, which will be shot in a schedule spanning four to five days.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tanya, who predominantly works in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada films, is awaiting the release of Tamil films Golmaal and Kick. The actor is also expected to make her debut in long-format storytelling by doing a web series for Disney+ Hotstar.

Written and directed by R Chandru, Kabzaa is set to release in nine languages. The makers recently released the first lyrical song video in multiple languages, at an event held in Hyderabad. Kabzaa is expected to be a gangster period drama set in between 1940-80.

The upcoming film will feature Upendra as a gangster. Actors Sudeep, Bhargav Bakshi, and Shriya Saran will appear in pivotal roles, apart from Anoop Revanna, Pramod Shetty, Murali Sharma, Jagapathi Babu, Danish Akthar Saifi, Pradeep Rawat, Kabir Duhan Singh Jayaprakash, and Kota Srinivas. Kabzaa was shot in sets built in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Backed by R Chandru (Siddheshwara Enterprises) in association with Alankar Pandian (Invenio Origin), Kabzaa is presented by MTB Nagaraj. The multilingual film has music scored by Ravi Basrur, and cinematography by AJ Shetty.

