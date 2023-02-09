Home Entertainment Kannada

‘Rupayi' will be my first attempt at comedy, says Krishi Thapanda

She talks about her upcoming film, Rupayi, which discusses the importance of money and relationships in a humorous way.
 

Published: 09th February 2023 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2023 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Rupayi

A still from the trailer of the movie 'Rupayi' (Photo | Youtube )

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

'Money is a basic need, but the value of life is defined by love and relationship,” Krishi Thapanda gives a gyan about the purpose of money, and further opines, “Schools teach us that air, water, and shelter are the three essentials. Money is something that should be added to this list as it aids our survival.”

The actor talks extensively about the importance of money as it has close reference to her upcoming film, Rupayi, which is slated to release this week. Krishi who was last seen in Lanke is back on the silver screen almost after a year.

Krishi Thapanda in 'Rupayi'

Talking to CE on the sidelines of the film hitting the theatres, Krishi says Rupayi is one among the backlog of films, which began during the pandemic and finally seeing the light of day.

“The film is all about money, and how these notes change people’s perspectives about life,” says Krishi, adding, “However, to talk about the genre, Rupayi is a fun, comedy subject, and my first attempt in the genre. That’s one of the reasons I agreed to do this film. Having been a part of most love stories, this is an out-and-out entertainer filled with humour, felt like a refreshing change."

According to Krishi, money is a serious matter, and the film shows how money is effective in somebody’s life, but in a comical manner.  

“Vijay Jagadal, who is the director also plays the lead, and I’m paired alongside him. Though it is a comical film, I have a subtle role to play,  and I portray someone who thinks money is not important, and values relationships,” she says.

Rupayi produced by Manjunath M and Harish BK, also stars Chandana Raghavendra, Mythri Jagadeesh, Ram Chandan, Pramod Shetty, Anil Kumar, and Krithi Gowda in pivotal roles. The film has music by Anand Rajavikram and cinematography by RD Nagarjun.

Apart from this project, Krishi has Gana, starring Prajwal Devaraj, and an untitled project with actor Kishore. Both projects are getting ready for release. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Krishi Thapanda Rupayi
India Matters
(Representational image)
Seven die of suffocation in Andhra Pradesh's oil factory
An Odiya man carries his wife's body on his shoulders after she died while travelling in an auto at Chelluru Ring Road, in Vizianagaram. (Photo | PTI)
Odisha man walks kilometres with wife's body on shoulders after her death in Andhra
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise scam: ED arrest media firm owner who managed AAP's Goa campaign
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
MSCI review puts India's Adani shares back in the red

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp