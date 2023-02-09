‘Rupayi' will be my first attempt at comedy, says Krishi Thapanda

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

'Money is a basic need, but the value of life is defined by love and relationship,” Krishi Thapanda gives a gyan about the purpose of money, and further opines, “Schools teach us that air, water, and shelter are the three essentials. Money is something that should be added to this list as it aids our survival.”

The actor talks extensively about the importance of money as it has close reference to her upcoming film, Rupayi, which is slated to release this week. Krishi who was last seen in Lanke is back on the silver screen almost after a year.

Krishi Thapanda in 'Rupayi'

Talking to CE on the sidelines of the film hitting the theatres, Krishi says Rupayi is one among the backlog of films, which began during the pandemic and finally seeing the light of day.

“The film is all about money, and how these notes change people’s perspectives about life,” says Krishi, adding, “However, to talk about the genre, Rupayi is a fun, comedy subject, and my first attempt in the genre. That’s one of the reasons I agreed to do this film. Having been a part of most love stories, this is an out-and-out entertainer filled with humour, felt like a refreshing change."

According to Krishi, money is a serious matter, and the film shows how money is effective in somebody’s life, but in a comical manner.

“Vijay Jagadal, who is the director also plays the lead, and I’m paired alongside him. Though it is a comical film, I have a subtle role to play, and I portray someone who thinks money is not important, and values relationships,” she says.

Rupayi produced by Manjunath M and Harish BK, also stars Chandana Raghavendra, Mythri Jagadeesh, Ram Chandan, Pramod Shetty, Anil Kumar, and Krithi Gowda in pivotal roles. The film has music by Anand Rajavikram and cinematography by RD Nagarjun.

Apart from this project, Krishi has Gana, starring Prajwal Devaraj, and an untitled project with actor Kishore. Both projects are getting ready for release.

'Money is a basic need, but the value of life is defined by love and relationship,” Krishi Thapanda gives a gyan about the purpose of money, and further opines, “Schools teach us that air, water, and shelter are the three essentials. Money is something that should be added to this list as it aids our survival.” The actor talks extensively about the importance of money as it has close reference to her upcoming film, Rupayi, which is slated to release this week. Krishi who was last seen in Lanke is back on the silver screen almost after a year. Krishi Thapanda in 'Rupayi'Talking to CE on the sidelines of the film hitting the theatres, Krishi says Rupayi is one among the backlog of films, which began during the pandemic and finally seeing the light of day. “The film is all about money, and how these notes change people’s perspectives about life,” says Krishi, adding, “However, to talk about the genre, Rupayi is a fun, comedy subject, and my first attempt in the genre. That’s one of the reasons I agreed to do this film. Having been a part of most love stories, this is an out-and-out entertainer filled with humour, felt like a refreshing change." According to Krishi, money is a serious matter, and the film shows how money is effective in somebody’s life, but in a comical manner. “Vijay Jagadal, who is the director also plays the lead, and I’m paired alongside him. Though it is a comical film, I have a subtle role to play, and I portray someone who thinks money is not important, and values relationships,” she says. Rupayi produced by Manjunath M and Harish BK, also stars Chandana Raghavendra, Mythri Jagadeesh, Ram Chandan, Pramod Shetty, Anil Kumar, and Krithi Gowda in pivotal roles. The film has music by Anand Rajavikram and cinematography by RD Nagarjun. Apart from this project, Krishi has Gana, starring Prajwal Devaraj, and an untitled project with actor Kishore. Both projects are getting ready for release.