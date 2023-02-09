Home Entertainment Kannada

Working with Upendra is a lifetime opportunity, says actor Anup Revanna

The film written and directed by Puneeth Nagaraju stars Dhanya Ramkumar as the female lead, and the makers are eyeing an April release.

Anup Revanna, who forayed into the film industry with Lakshmana, has now completed shooting for his fourth project, Hide & Seek. A poster of the film was unveiled on his birthday.

The film written and directed by Puneeth Nagaraju stars Dhanya Ramkumar as the female lead, and the makers are eyeing an April release.  But he admits that it is Kabzaa, that he is really excited about.

“Associating with a star like Upendra, and sharing screen space with him is a different kind of learning. I feel fortunate to have worked with him, and be part of R Chandru’s directorial. He is one of the best directors and was great to discuss films with him on the sets,” says Anup, adding,

“For an actor like me, who is trying to establish himself as a solo lead character, it is always good to get the experience of working with stars like Upendra and Sudeep. Sharing the screen with them will bring us a wider recognition and their presence helps us to elevate our performances.”

Kabzaa has Anup playing the right hand to Upendra, and his name is Target.  “The role and the character’s name are what first attracted me to take up this character. Moreover, I was particular to take up this role, as I will be getting screen time with Uppi sir, and it is a lifetime opportunity, which could not be missed, “ he says.

Anup Revanna, who is looking forward to the release of these two films plans to take a break before signing his next project. “Coming from a political background, I need to take time to support my father, who is contesting in the elections, and my focus will be there. I will take up my next project, sometime after May, and after we are done with the Karnataka elections,” he says.

