Here’s the release date of director Mansore’s '19.20.21'

By Express News Service

19.20.21, the next film of Mansore, the director of ACT-1978, is set for a March 3 release. Interestingly, the film will be distributed by Reliance Entertainment across Karnataka and other states, and the team will be launching the trailer on February 15.

Coming from the National award-winning director, 19.20.21 is based on real events depicting violations of human rights, and stars Shrunga BV, Balaji Manohar, MD Pallavi, Rajesh Nataranga, Avinash, Mahadev Hadapad and Venkatesh Prasad in key roles.

A still from 19.20.21

“This is story of a young tribal boy, a journalism student who fought against the system for his community and their constitutional rights. He is the first person who entered higher studies in the whole tribal community. It’s a story of a community too who suffered decades from bureaucrats,” says Mansore.

The director says that 19.20.21 emphasises that no matter who you are, if you are an inhabitant of India, you are entitled to live anywhere in this nation and avail your constitutional rights. “You can demand your fundamental requirements from the government. If any bureaucracy attempts to stifle your voice or deny you of your rights, you don’t have to pick physical force. You have the mightier option of the Indian Constitution with its Articles 19, 20 and 21 to back you up.” he adds.

Presented under Aagaaz Entertainment, Mansore has teamed up with producer Devaraj R (D Creations) for the second time after ACT-1978. Sharing his thoughts about backing Mansore’s 19.20.21, Devaraj says he was truly astounded by the filmmaker’s technique in making the plans, scheduling, and controlling the crew. “It is fascinating how talented he is in translating scripts into stunning visuals.

I am always in search of stories that will make people ponder. This film is certainly one such story. When I produced ACT-1978, I was certain that it would raise awareness about the issues of corruption and how the systems work. When I heard the story for 19.20.21, I had the same confidence about the results of the movie,” adds Devaraj.

19.20.21, the next film of Mansore, the director of ACT-1978, is set for a March 3 release. Interestingly, the film will be distributed by Reliance Entertainment across Karnataka and other states, and the team will be launching the trailer on February 15. Coming from the National award-winning director, 19.20.21 is based on real events depicting violations of human rights, and stars Shrunga BV, Balaji Manohar, MD Pallavi, Rajesh Nataranga, Avinash, Mahadev Hadapad and Venkatesh Prasad in key roles. A still from 19.20.21“This is story of a young tribal boy, a journalism student who fought against the system for his community and their constitutional rights. He is the first person who entered higher studies in the whole tribal community. It’s a story of a community too who suffered decades from bureaucrats,” says Mansore. The director says that 19.20.21 emphasises that no matter who you are, if you are an inhabitant of India, you are entitled to live anywhere in this nation and avail your constitutional rights. “You can demand your fundamental requirements from the government. If any bureaucracy attempts to stifle your voice or deny you of your rights, you don’t have to pick physical force. You have the mightier option of the Indian Constitution with its Articles 19, 20 and 21 to back you up.” he adds. Presented under Aagaaz Entertainment, Mansore has teamed up with producer Devaraj R (D Creations) for the second time after ACT-1978. Sharing his thoughts about backing Mansore’s 19.20.21, Devaraj says he was truly astounded by the filmmaker’s technique in making the plans, scheduling, and controlling the crew. “It is fascinating how talented he is in translating scripts into stunning visuals. I am always in search of stories that will make people ponder. This film is certainly one such story. When I produced ACT-1978, I was certain that it would raise awareness about the issues of corruption and how the systems work. When I heard the story for 19.20.21, I had the same confidence about the results of the movie,” adds Devaraj.