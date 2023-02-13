Music director Ravi Basrur joins team Martin

By Express News Service

The talkie portions of Dhruva Sarja’s upcoming multilingual action entertainer, Martin, has been completed. Director AP Arjun is currently busy with the post-production work. Meanwhile, the makers have roped in Ravi Basrur to take care of the background score and sound design.

Talking about this upgrade in the team, Arjun said that the film is made on a big canvas and will be released in multiple languages. “Since Martin is an action saga, we were particular with the background score, and knowing Ravi Basrur’s previous work, we felt he would do be the best fit,” says Arjun.

The team, which took over 40 days alone to shoot the climax sequence had Ravi Varma choreographing the chase scenes and Ram-Lakshman for the fight scenes. The songs are by Manish Sharma.

The team is now left with shooting for 4 songs, which they plan to can between March and April, and the makers will be revealing a teaser soon. The film, produced by Uday K Mehta, has Gaalipata 2 heroine Vaibhavi Shandilya playing the lead and features Anveshi Jain as a pivotal character. The film also marks the debut of Nikitin Dheer.

Ravi Basrur, who rose to fame with KGF has also worked in a couple of Hindi films. The composer’s next release will be Kabzaa, which is slated for release on March 17.

The talkie portions of Dhruva Sarja’s upcoming multilingual action entertainer, Martin, has been completed. Director AP Arjun is currently busy with the post-production work. Meanwhile, the makers have roped in Ravi Basrur to take care of the background score and sound design. Talking about this upgrade in the team, Arjun said that the film is made on a big canvas and will be released in multiple languages. “Since Martin is an action saga, we were particular with the background score, and knowing Ravi Basrur’s previous work, we felt he would do be the best fit,” says Arjun. The team, which took over 40 days alone to shoot the climax sequence had Ravi Varma choreographing the chase scenes and Ram-Lakshman for the fight scenes. The songs are by Manish Sharma. The team is now left with shooting for 4 songs, which they plan to can between March and April, and the makers will be revealing a teaser soon. The film, produced by Uday K Mehta, has Gaalipata 2 heroine Vaibhavi Shandilya playing the lead and features Anveshi Jain as a pivotal character. The film also marks the debut of Nikitin Dheer. Ravi Basrur, who rose to fame with KGF has also worked in a couple of Hindi films. The composer’s next release will be Kabzaa, which is slated for release on March 17.