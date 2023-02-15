Home Entertainment Kannada

The first ticket of Kadala Theerada Bhargava sold for Rs 2 lakh

The release date announcement was made along with the trailer on Monday in presence of Former Deputy Mayor Mohan Raju, and producers Prasanna, and Nagesh.

By Express News Service

Pannaga Somashekar’s directorial debut,  Kadala Theerada Bhargava has got a release date. The film billed to be a drama with elements of love and friendship, stars Bharath Gowda, and Shruti Prakash as the leads and is set to hit the theatres on March 3.

The release date announcement was made along with the trailer on Monday in presence of Former Deputy Mayor Mohan Raju, and producers Prasanna, and Nagesh. Interestingly, the first ticket price of Kadala Theerada Bhargava was bought by Mohan Raju for Rs 2 lakhs, through auction, which was the main highlight of the trailer launch event. “This money will be used to educate poor students,” assures producer Patel Varun Raju, who also plays one of the leads along with KP Sridhar.

Mohan Raju, taking examples of films like KGF and Kantara said that movie titles that start with the letter K have been a huge success, and hope it follows with Kadala Theerada Bhargava as well.  The film has cinematography by Keertan Poojari and music by Anil CG.
 

