Rishab Shetty wins one more laurel for Kantara

The filmmaker has won the  Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award, under the most promising actor award category

Published: 16th February 2023

By Express News Service

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara, which has created waves since the time of its release, continues to make the right kind of noise.

The mystery thriller, which holds several records at the worldwide box office, has now won the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award 2023 under the Most Promising Actor category for Rishab Shetty’s performance as Shiva in the film. The award ceremony will be held on February 20 in Mumbai.

Kantara, produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films banner, also starred Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, and Pramod Shetty. The film has music by Ajaneesh Loknath and cinematography by Aravind Kashyap.

