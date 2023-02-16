Scripts dealing with marriage always makes for good drama

By Express News Service

Two years into marriage, love is still in the air for Krishna and Milana Nagaraj. The duo, who were seen together with Love Mocktail 1 and 2, has again teamed up for PC Shekar’s upcoming romantic drama, Love Birds.

Krishna and Milana speak to CE, ahead of the film’s release, “With Love Mocktail series, and now with Love Birds, Love is just not fading away in our on-screen, and off-screen journey, “ chuckles Milana, adding, “However I would like to term, Love Birds as an out and out family entertainer, and the title is apt for such a plot.” A straightfoward Krishna, shares that love has very much been alive before and after marriage. “It has always remained vibrant. That’s how Milana and I have maintained. However, as actors, we are completely professional, when it comes to work,” he adds.

Keishna and Milana Nagaraj

Krishna was first chosen for Love Birds, and Milana was brought into the picture much later by the director. Milana explains why she chose to work with her husband. “While Love Mocktail series showed our characters immersed in love, Love Birds features uas a couple who is engaged with fights and arguments. Our characters Deepak and Pooja present common scenarios in everyone’s household. Our previous films were unlike this, that’s why we chose Love Birds. I am confident it will be a relatable story for everyone,” she says.

Love Birds revolves around a modern couple and how they lead a successful life post-marriage. When asked if marriage is a serious issue, they say “It depends on the way couples handle it. It can be serious if it is overloaded with rules. Relationships works better when things are taken lightly.” For Krishna, Marriage can been good if it is handled well. “One should learn to lead a happy married life just like maintaining a professional career,” he says.

Interestingly, for Krishna and Milana, everything about marriage can make for a good entertainment. “What begins with the search for a boy and a girl through love or matrimony is followed by marriage, and life after that only gets interesting each day,” says Milana. “A script dealing with marriage always makes way for good drama,” says Krishna.

Krishna and Milana, who are often quoted as the ideal couple play their opposites in Love Birds and are fighting against each other. “It was very funny when we had to constantly get into fights, and arguments,” says Milana adding,”The film tries to address how internal conflicts between a couple should be handled. This is an important issue now,” says Milana, while Krishna adds that he enjoyed the fight scenes, and felt comfortable shouting at his wife, ‘onscreen’.

Love Birds is produced by Kaddipudi Chandru, the film also features Rangayana Raghu, Sadhu Kokila, Veena Sundar, and noted YouTuber Gaurav Shetty in pivotal roles. The film has Arjun Janya, and Shakti Shekar handling the music and cinematography, respectively.

