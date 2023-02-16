The gripping trailer of 19.20.21 is out   

By Express News Service

Makers of the critically acclaimed film, Act 1978 have now released the trailer of their upcoming Kannada film, 19.20.21. Helmed by National Award-winning director Mansore, the film is based on real-life incidents.

Billed to be a hard-hitting tale revolving around human rights violations, 19.20.21 presented by Aagaaz Entertainment and produced by D Creations is slated to release on March 3. Sharing the premise of the film, Mansore reveals, “The most important thing in this story is that character named Manju has the option to choose violence to fight against system atrocities happening to his community.

But instead of spilling bloodshed, he chooses to take the legal route to fight for his constitutional rights for nine long years. This film’s core message is, whoever you are, if you are a citizen of this democratic country, you have the right to live anywhere within this country with all your constitutional rights. If any bureaucrat tries to suppress your voice or refuses to provide your rights, you don’t need to choose violence.

Because to support your voice there is a powerful weapon that is the Indian Constitution. In that constitution you have major three articles i.e 19-20-21 to support you.” The film stars Shrunga BV, Balaji Manohar, MD Pallavi, Rajesh Nataranga, Avinash, Mahadev Hadapad, Vishwa Karna and Venkatesh Prasad in key roles.

