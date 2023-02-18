Home Entertainment Kannada

Manvitha Kamath to star alongside Prem in Atharv Arya’s family drama  

This is the first time, the actors are sharing screen space on the silver screen, and also stars Tabla Nani in the lead cast

Manvitha Kamath

By Express News Service

Director Atharv Arya is currently working on a family drama starring Prem and Tabla Nani as the leads. The makers have roped in Manvitha Kamath to star alongside these actors.

The Tagaru actor will be paired opposite Prem, and the two will be sharing screen space for the first time. The film is bankrolled by KRS Production.

With a story and screenplay penned by Atharv, the film revolves around a father’s importance in a family. Featuring Prem as a businessman running a software company, the film also stars senior actor Aruna Balaraj, Bala Rajawadi, Girish Jati, and Mitra.

Shot in Bengaluru, the film has Nagaraj DR, Akash Parva, and Vedic Veera handling the film’s cinematography, music direction, and editing, respectively.

