Sathish, Aditi shoot a song in Kullu Manali

Express News Service

Director Manohar Kaampalli’s upcoming romantic thriller, Matinee, stars Sathish Ninasam, Rachita Ram and Aditi Prabhudeva. Currently, in the last leg of shooting, the team recently visited Kullu Manali, where Sathish and Aditi shot a song sequence in extreme weather. A few stills from the shooting spot were shared with CE. Talking about filming this sequence in 5 degrees celsius weather for 4 days amid snowfall, Sathish says, “I had a coat to bear the weather, but it was difficult for Aditi, who had to shoot wearing sarees and ghagra outfits. There were some challenging situations, but we did not give up and made sure the shooting was completed. The song output has come out very well, and it gives a vintage feel.” Bankrolled by Parvathi S Gowda, the film stars Nagabhushan, Shivaraj KR Pete, Poornachandra Mysuru, and newcomer Diganth in pivotal roles. With music by Poorna Chandra Tejasvi, the cinematography is handled by Sudhakar and Keerthan Poojar.