Home Entertainment Kannada

Sathish, Aditi shoot a song in Kullu Manali

Bankrolled by Parvathi S Gowda, the film stars Nagabhushan, Shivaraj KR Pete, Poornachandra Mysuru, and newcomer Diganth in pivotal roles.

Published: 18th February 2023 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2023 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

Sathish and Aditi Prabhudeva

Sathish and Aditi Prabhudeva

By Express News Service

Director Manohar Kaampalli’s upcoming romantic thriller, Matinee, stars Sathish Ninasam, Rachita Ram and Aditi Prabhudeva. Currently, in the last leg of shooting, the team recently visited Kullu Manali, where Sathish and Aditi shot a song sequence in extreme weather. A few stills from the shooting spot were shared with CE. 

Talking about filming this sequence in 5 degrees celsius weather for 4 days amid snowfall, Sathish says, “I had a coat to bear the weather, but it was difficult for Aditi, who had to shoot wearing sarees and ghagra outfits. There were some challenging situations, but we did not give up and made sure the shooting was completed. The song output has come out very well, and it gives a vintage feel.” 

Bankrolled by Parvathi S Gowda, the film stars Nagabhushan, Shivaraj KR Pete, Poornachandra Mysuru, and newcomer Diganth in pivotal roles. With music by Poorna Chandra Tejasvi, the cinematography is handled by Sudhakar and Keerthan Poojar. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Matinee
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp