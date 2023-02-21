Avinash Vijaykumar’s My Hero marks the debut of Hollywood actor Djilali Rez Kallah

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Avinash Vijaykumar, who is marking his directorial debut with My Hero, is bringing down noted American actor Djilali Rez-Kallah to play the lead. The film will have senior actors Prakash Belawadi, and Dattatreya playing pivotal roles.

On the sidelines of the film’s launch, Avinash says, “Djilai Rez is a noted Hollywood actor, and has been part of 15 films, (The Entity, Believe, Salty Dish, Ruffian) and worked in English Web series (Get Able Laid and The Device). He now marks his Kannada debut with My Hero, which will be released in multiple languages.”

Billed to be a comedy-drama, Avinash reveals that Djilali will play an army veteran, who comes to India for a reason. His accidental acquaintance with a boy (played by Vedik Kaushal), who comes from an oppressed community and is separated from his home. “How he reunites this boy with his family forms the premise of this travel-based film, which talks about caste and racism, and explores a beautiful bonding between a grandfather and grandson,” says Avinash. The film’s shooting will begin in Chickamagalur on February 24, and seventy per cent of the shoot will take place in Madhya Pradesh, followed by a few portions, which will be shot in different parts of South India. A few episodes will be scheduled in the USA.

Avinash, a computer science graduate, dabbled in various businesses but always had a strong passion for cinema. He runs a production house and bankrolled Chillipilli Hakigalu . “I always wanted to make films, and my passion grew when I was 18 years. I started as a theatre artist and was part of B Jayashree’s Spandana for 5 years. Then I went to Mumbai, where he continued to be in theatre. Simultaneously, I got trained at Anupam Kher’s acting school in Mumbai and followed with a directorial course at San Francisco Film School,” says Avinash, adding, “My Hero was supposed to happen a couple of years ago but got delayed due to Covid, I am glad it is finally taking off.”

