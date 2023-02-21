Home Entertainment Kannada

‘I have a lot of reasons to be excited about Juliet 2: Brinda Acharya’

Produced by Likith Koitan, under the PL Productions banner, Juliet 2 has music scored by Sandeep Ballal and Rajath Rao.

Published: 21st February 2023 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2023 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the film Juliet 2.

By Express News Service

Brinda Acharya has a lot of reasons to be excited about her upcoming film Juliet 2.  “Juliet 2 will be my first female-centric film, and I play the central character in it. Secondly, the film is getting a multilingual release in 5 languages,” she says. However, the film will release first release on February 24 in Kannada.
Juliet will be out in two parts and curiously, the second part of the film will release first. “The director Virat Gowda is also working on the prequel,” says Brinda, in her conversation with CE.

“Is it possible for a woman to always have a man by her side, for her safety? Certainly not. Women can protect themselves, take care of the family, and there are a lot of examples who have succeeded in this. Juliet in this film doesn’t have a Romeo, and she is a lone fighter. That is the concept of Juliet 2. The director was very particular about the title, as he felt it will do justice to the story,” she says.

“Juliet is about an independent girl, who has a very close bonding with her father. The story revolves around her and the challenges she faces when she goes back to her hometown. How she fights back in fulfilling her father’s dreams is brought through an action crime drama,” she adds.

Brinda had a lot of firsts in Juliet 2, “This film demanded me to deadly action sequences, for which I got into training martial arts for 2 months.  Since this is a dark subject, the director felt that along with physical ability, we also needed mental strength. We were put into workshops where Anup Sagar, Roy Badiger, Srikanth,and Kush Acharya and I were put in a dark room for  1 hour every day for 2 months to sink in that energy,” she explains.

Director, who was looking for a fresh face, chose Brinda, just by looking at her photo. “There is a perception that female actors with a strong build can only do action sequences. I was also not confident with stunts.  But the director was confident that I will do it. He always said that women should not consider themselves weak, and body forms shouldn’t limit anyone. I was amazed by the confidence he had about me, and that pushed me to pull off the role in Juliet 2,” she says.

