‘I like to celebrate every character coming my way’: Paavana Gowda

By Express News Service

Looking at Paavana Gowda’s list of films, it is clear that she is one actor, who does not come across as a conventional heroine. She is particular that her role adds value to the film. The Tootumadike actor will next be seen in Gowli, which is headlined by Srinagar Kitty. Paavana decided to take up the film after hearing debutant director Soora’s strong narration.

“Though Gowli might be his first film, he definitely understands cinema. He always spoke about the importance of script, and about how a story can get elevated. When he pitched the story to me, he informed that it was a reallife story. Since he is closely connected to the community of the Gowli (milkman), his discussion about the film, and the various roles, was a strong point. I was confident he can pull off the script,” says Paavana.

“The director has taken a realistic approach to the film, and has collated a bunch of real incidents. The beauty of Gowli lies in its intensity, and it is brought to the fore by every actor,” she adds. Pavana says that she likes to celebrate every character that comes her way, and the preparations that go behind it. In Gowli, the actor plays Girija, the wife of the titular role played by Kitty.

“The entire story is centered around Gowli, his wife, and the child. Girija is the educated among the lot, and is an independent woman with a social responsibility,” says Pavana, adding, “My character represents the homemakers. While working women are given a lot of credit, there is equal responsibility for a housewife,” she says.

Produced by Raghu Singham under Sohan Film Factory, Gowli has music by Shashank Sheshagiri, and cinematography by Sandeep Valluri. The film also features Sharath Lohithashwa, Govinde Gowda, Gopalkrishna Deshpande, Rangayana Raghu, Cockroach Suddhi, Namana, Muredaya, and Rudresh in pivotal roles.

Looking at Paavana Gowda’s list of films, it is clear that she is one actor, who does not come across as a conventional heroine. She is particular that her role adds value to the film. The Tootumadike actor will next be seen in Gowli, which is headlined by Srinagar Kitty. Paavana decided to take up the film after hearing debutant director Soora’s strong narration. “Though Gowli might be his first film, he definitely understands cinema. He always spoke about the importance of script, and about how a story can get elevated. When he pitched the story to me, he informed that it was a reallife story. Since he is closely connected to the community of the Gowli (milkman), his discussion about the film, and the various roles, was a strong point. I was confident he can pull off the script,” says Paavana. “The director has taken a realistic approach to the film, and has collated a bunch of real incidents. The beauty of Gowli lies in its intensity, and it is brought to the fore by every actor,” she adds. Pavana says that she likes to celebrate every character that comes her way, and the preparations that go behind it. In Gowli, the actor plays Girija, the wife of the titular role played by Kitty. “The entire story is centered around Gowli, his wife, and the child. Girija is the educated among the lot, and is an independent woman with a social responsibility,” says Pavana, adding, “My character represents the homemakers. While working women are given a lot of credit, there is equal responsibility for a housewife,” she says. Produced by Raghu Singham under Sohan Film Factory, Gowli has music by Shashank Sheshagiri, and cinematography by Sandeep Valluri. The film also features Sharath Lohithashwa, Govinde Gowda, Gopalkrishna Deshpande, Rangayana Raghu, Cockroach Suddhi, Namana, Muredaya, and Rudresh in pivotal roles.