Ashwin Vijaykumar’s Aura to be a thriller spiritual drama

By Express News Service

Ashwin Vijaymurthy is marking his debut as a director with Aura, and the first-timer describes the film as a beautiful and divine intervention of God in an innocent person’s life. The director, who is now almost ready with the first copy calls Aura a spiritual thriller.

Rohith who has written the screenplay and dialogues plays the lead in Ashwin’s directorial. “The film traces the journey of a young innocent priest who is unsatisfied with his life and wants to explore the other dimensions, but he is put under challenging circumstances and the universe teaches him a lesson with money, nature and energy, in order to serve the divine purpose.” shares Ashwin,

Aura has music by Girish Hothur and cinematography by Sri Hari. With Deepika Aradhya playing the female lead, the cast also consists of names like Anan Ninadam, Sathya Raj, Nikhil, Sonia Krishnamurthy Shreepadh, Chakrapahi, Lokesh, Pratheek.

“The dialogues of the film have Udupi dialect and a bit of Kannada. We have shot the film in Udupi and Bangalore,” says the director, who is aiming for a May release.

