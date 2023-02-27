Home Entertainment Kannada

Dhananjay’s 'Hoysala' mass title track is out

Presented by Vijay Kirangandur and produced by Karthik Gowda and Yogi G Raj under the KRG Studios banner, Hoysala is slated to release on March 30.

By Express News Service

The title track of the much-awaited film, Hoysala, starring Dhananjaya, has been released. Composed by music director Ajaneesh Loknath, and written by Santhosh Ananddram, the track is sung by Nakash Aziz  with Yogi B rendering his voice for the rap bit. The track was launched on Saturday during the KCC match at Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Directed by Vijay N, the mass entertainer features Dhananjay as a cop. The film also stars Amrutha Iyengar as the female lead, and has an interesting lineup of actors, including Achyuth Kumar, Pratap Narayan, Naveen Shankar, Avinash, and Raghu Shivamogga.

