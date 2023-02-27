Dhananjay’s 'Hoysala' mass title track is out

By Express News Service

The title track of the much-awaited film, Hoysala, starring Dhananjaya, has been released. Composed by music director Ajaneesh Loknath, and written by Santhosh Ananddram, the track is sung by Nakash Aziz with Yogi B rendering his voice for the rap bit. The track was launched on Saturday during the KCC match at Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Presented by Vijay Kirangandur and produced by Karthik Gowda and Yogi G Raj under the KRG Studios banner, Hoysala is slated to release on March 30.

Directed by Vijay N, the mass entertainer features Dhananjay as a cop. The film also stars Amrutha Iyengar as the female lead, and has an interesting lineup of actors, including Achyuth Kumar, Pratap Narayan, Naveen Shankar, Avinash, and Raghu Shivamogga.

The title track of the much-awaited film, Hoysala, starring Dhananjaya, has been released. Composed by music director Ajaneesh Loknath, and written by Santhosh Ananddram, the track is sung by Nakash Aziz with Yogi B rendering his voice for the rap bit. The track was launched on Saturday during the KCC match at Chinnaswamy Stadium. Presented by Vijay Kirangandur and produced by Karthik Gowda and Yogi G Raj under the KRG Studios banner, Hoysala is slated to release on March 30. Directed by Vijay N, the mass entertainer features Dhananjay as a cop. The film also stars Amrutha Iyengar as the female lead, and has an interesting lineup of actors, including Achyuth Kumar, Pratap Narayan, Naveen Shankar, Avinash, and Raghu Shivamogga.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });