Kabzaa is going to be a feast for the audience: Upendra

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

With just a few weeks left for the release of Upendra’s Kabzaa, the makers launched Chum Chum Chali Chali, the third song from the album. The song featuring Upendra and Tanya Hope was grandly launched at director R Chandru’s hometown of Sidlaghatta amid much fanfare, and in the presence of Shivarajkumar, and other dignitaries.

Penned by lyricist Pramod Maravante, this mass number composed by Ravi Basrur is sung by Aira Udupi, Manish Dinakar, and Santhosh Venky.

The event was also attended by Kabzaa heroine Shriya Saran, Geeta Shivrajkumar, and Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, among others. Shivarajkumar said that he has been a fan and friend of Upendra. He wished Chandru, with whom he has collaborated in Mylari, the best of luck for the success of Kabzaa.

Health Minister K Sudhakar noted that the Kabzaa audio launch event was more like a festival. “I wanted to do this song release ceremony for Chandru in our Chikkaballapur. But the director wanted to do this event in his hometown. I had previously released the audio of RRR, and I want Kabzaa to win at a bigger level than that. There is a lot of hype around the film, and I’m sure it is going to do well,” he said.

Taking to the stage, producer-director Chandru said, “We have already released two songs in Hyderabad and Chennai, and we have released the third track in Shidlaghatta. I am glad to see this gathering come together for the song release event, and Geethaka (Shivarajkumar’s wife) launch our production banner, Siddheshwara Enterprises. We are proud to present Kabzaa, which is another big film coming from Kannada industry.’’

Speaking at the event, Upendra assured that he will be directing Shivanna as early as possible. “I wanted to say ‘action’ - ‘cut’ to Puneeth, which I missed. But I will helm a project for Shivanna and will fulfill Geethaka’s wish of producing the film under their banner.”

Speaking about Kabzaa, Uppi added that Ravi Basrur is a hero of Kabzaa, who has given mass, classic, and melody songs. “Director Chandru will win everyone’s hearts through Kabzaa. There are many miracles in the film and it is going to be a feast for the audience, and the story itself can be the highlight of the film.”

Expressing happiness about her role in Kabzaa, Shriya Saran shared that the efforts put in by the director and the team for the film was laudable. Kabzaa, presented by MTB Nagaraj, and produced by the R Chandru in association with Alankar Pandian is currently being censored. The film also features Sudeep in a pivotal role, and will be released worldwide on March 17, which also marks Puneeth Rajkumar’s birth anniversary.

‘Being part of a Pan India film is a big step for me’

Tanya Hope, who is part of the special song, could not make it to the event. However, speaking to CE, the actor, who became famous as the Basanni Girl post her song in Darshan’s Yajamana, says she is equally happy to be part of another special song.

“I’m really happy to be back with a special number, and this time with Upendra, who was my first co-star in Home Minister,” says Tanya, adding, “I love dancing, and there is so much energy in Chum Chum Chali Chali.

ALSO READ | Shivarajkumar to be chief guest of the 'Kabzaa' audio launch

That’s my vibe. Moreover dancing with Upendra Sir was really fun, and I was awestruck by his energy. Above all, Kabzaa is releasing in multiple languages, and it is nice that director R Chandru chose to have an actor from Karnataka for this special song. Being part of a Pan-India film is a big step for me.”

Tanya is looking forward to a series of releases, especially in Tamil, which includes Kick, and, Golmaal, as she signs another project titled,Weapon. “In Kannada, I am waiting for Bell Bottom 2, starring Rishab Shetty, to go on floors,” she adds.

ALSO READ | Kabzaa overseas rights face great demand

With just a few weeks left for the release of Upendra’s Kabzaa, the makers launched Chum Chum Chali Chali, the third song from the album. The song featuring Upendra and Tanya Hope was grandly launched at director R Chandru’s hometown of Sidlaghatta amid much fanfare, and in the presence of Shivarajkumar, and other dignitaries. Penned by lyricist Pramod Maravante, this mass number composed by Ravi Basrur is sung by Aira Udupi, Manish Dinakar, and Santhosh Venky. The event was also attended by Kabzaa heroine Shriya Saran, Geeta Shivrajkumar, and Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, among others. Shivarajkumar said that he has been a fan and friend of Upendra. He wished Chandru, with whom he has collaborated in Mylari, the best of luck for the success of Kabzaa. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Health Minister K Sudhakar noted that the Kabzaa audio launch event was more like a festival. “I wanted to do this song release ceremony for Chandru in our Chikkaballapur. But the director wanted to do this event in his hometown. I had previously released the audio of RRR, and I want Kabzaa to win at a bigger level than that. There is a lot of hype around the film, and I’m sure it is going to do well,” he said. Taking to the stage, producer-director Chandru said, “We have already released two songs in Hyderabad and Chennai, and we have released the third track in Shidlaghatta. I am glad to see this gathering come together for the song release event, and Geethaka (Shivarajkumar’s wife) launch our production banner, Siddheshwara Enterprises. We are proud to present Kabzaa, which is another big film coming from Kannada industry.’’ Speaking at the event, Upendra assured that he will be directing Shivanna as early as possible. “I wanted to say ‘action’ - ‘cut’ to Puneeth, which I missed. But I will helm a project for Shivanna and will fulfill Geethaka’s wish of producing the film under their banner.” Speaking about Kabzaa, Uppi added that Ravi Basrur is a hero of Kabzaa, who has given mass, classic, and melody songs. “Director Chandru will win everyone’s hearts through Kabzaa. There are many miracles in the film and it is going to be a feast for the audience, and the story itself can be the highlight of the film.” Expressing happiness about her role in Kabzaa, Shriya Saran shared that the efforts put in by the director and the team for the film was laudable. Kabzaa, presented by MTB Nagaraj, and produced by the R Chandru in association with Alankar Pandian is currently being censored. The film also features Sudeep in a pivotal role, and will be released worldwide on March 17, which also marks Puneeth Rajkumar’s birth anniversary. ‘Being part of a Pan India film is a big step for me’ Tanya Hope, who is part of the special song, could not make it to the event. However, speaking to CE, the actor, who became famous as the Basanni Girl post her song in Darshan’s Yajamana, says she is equally happy to be part of another special song. “I’m really happy to be back with a special number, and this time with Upendra, who was my first co-star in Home Minister,” says Tanya, adding, “I love dancing, and there is so much energy in Chum Chum Chali Chali. ALSO READ | Shivarajkumar to be chief guest of the 'Kabzaa' audio launch That’s my vibe. Moreover dancing with Upendra Sir was really fun, and I was awestruck by his energy. Above all, Kabzaa is releasing in multiple languages, and it is nice that director R Chandru chose to have an actor from Karnataka for this special song. Being part of a Pan-India film is a big step for me.” Tanya is looking forward to a series of releases, especially in Tamil, which includes Kick, and, Golmaal, as she signs another project titled,Weapon. “In Kannada, I am waiting for Bell Bottom 2, starring Rishab Shetty, to go on floors,” she adds. ALSO READ | Kabzaa overseas rights face great demand