Home Entertainment Kannada

Milana Nagaraj to star alongside Anissh in 'Aaram Aravind Swamy'  

The rom-com, currently on floors, is directed by Abhishek Shetty

Published: 02nd January 2023 01:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2023 01:55 PM   |  A+A-

Milana Nagaraj

Milana Nagaraj. (Photo | Instagram)

By Express News Service

Akira actor Anissh’s upcoming film, Araam Aravind Swamy, directed by Abhishek Shetty, is currently on floors. Except for the lead hero, the makers have kept the other details under wraps.

Anissh

However, CE has learnt that Milana Nagaraj has been brought on board, and she will play the female lead in this romantic comedy entertainer. This is the first time Milana will share the screen with Anissh. She has already started shooting a few portions for the film, and more details about her character is expected soon.

Aaram Aravind Swamy is jointly produced by Akira and Gultoo producers. Abhishek Shetty, known for his films like Nam Gani Bcom Pass and Gajanana and Gang, has penned the story, screenplay, and dialogues for this film too. Meanwhile, Milana will be seen alongside Pruthvi Ambaar in director Naveen Dwarakanath’s For Regn and is paired with Krishna in P C Shekar’s Love Birds. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Araam Aravind Swamy Anissh Milana Nagaraj
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court in New Delhi. (File Photo)
Supreme Court upholds Centre's 2016 decision on demonetisation
Army personnel stand near the house where an IED explosion took place, at Dangri village in Rajouri. (Photo | PTI)
Minor boy killed, 4 injured in explosion at home of Rajouri victim a day after militant attack
People gathered outside the Sultanpuri police station demanding stern punishment for men accused in Sultanpuri road accident, in New Delhi, on Jan 2, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Inhuman, head hangs in shame: Delhi LG on woman's death after being dragged by car for 4 km
Derailed coaches of Bandra Terminus – Jodhpur Suryanagari Express .(Photo | Special arrangement)
11 coaches of Mumbai-Jodhpur passenger train derail near Rajasthan’s Pali; no casualties

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp