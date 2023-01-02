Milana Nagaraj to star alongside Anissh in 'Aaram Aravind Swamy'  

By Express News Service

Akira actor Anissh’s upcoming film, Araam Aravind Swamy, directed by Abhishek Shetty, is currently on floors. Except for the lead hero, the makers have kept the other details under wraps.

Anissh

However, CE has learnt that Milana Nagaraj has been brought on board, and she will play the female lead in this romantic comedy entertainer. This is the first time Milana will share the screen with Anissh. She has already started shooting a few portions for the film, and more details about her character is expected soon.

Aaram Aravind Swamy is jointly produced by Akira and Gultoo producers. Abhishek Shetty, known for his films like Nam Gani Bcom Pass and Gajanana and Gang, has penned the story, screenplay, and dialogues for this film too. Meanwhile, Milana will be seen alongside Pruthvi Ambaar in director Naveen Dwarakanath’s For Regn and is paired with Krishna in P C Shekar’s Love Birds.

