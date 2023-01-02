Home Entertainment Kannada

Ravichandran’s stylish entry to KD  

Crazy Star Ravichandran joins KD, the upcoming mass action entertainer starring Dhruva Sarja and directed by Prem.

By Express News Service

Crazy Star Ravichandran joins KD, the upcoming mass action entertainer starring Dhruva Sarja and directed by Prem. The team made an official announcement on New Year’s Day, “In war, the “crazy” ones are never forgotten. Welcoming Crazy Star V Ravichandran sir alias Annayyappa to KD’s war!

“ An official announcement was made by the team, which reveals the character’s name, and features Ravichandran in an Indo - western avatar, exuding swag, and sporting sacred ash on his forehead. The crazy star’s stylish entry in a vintage car also sees people protesting in the backdrop. 

While there are no further details about his role, we learnt that the shooting for KD has already begun. Ravichandran has begun shooting his portions “KD is based on true incidents and it will not be a regular period film.

The project is not about a particular person and has an underlying message,” said Prem in an earlier interview with CE. A multilingual film backed by KVN Productions, KD will have Arjun Janya scoring music. 

