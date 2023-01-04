Akshit Sasikumar, Satheesh Malempati join hands for a multilingual action thriller

By Express News Service

Satheesh Malempati, who has experience working in short films and ads, will be making his directorial debut with a multilingual action thriller, starring Akshit Sasikumar as the lead. The film, which will have different titles in each language, will be named Kaadaadi in Kannada. With the shooting wrapped up, the makers shared a few stills with Cinema Express. Lavanya Sahukara, who was last seen in Hit 2, will be playing the female lead character, and the story revolves around this actor. Chandini Tamilarasan is also part of the lead cast. The film also stars Bell Bottom actor, and RJ ST Satish Chandra, Raaghu Raamannakoppa, Ravi Kale, Telugu actors Posani Krishna Murali, Sravan Raghavendra, Tamil actor, Marimuthu among others. With cinematography by D Yogi Prasad, music is by I composer Bheems Ceciroleo. "We have completed the shooting of all the portions except for a special song, which will be shot once we finalise the actor for it," says Satheesh Malempati.