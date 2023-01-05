I need to act and learn, and get better at my craft: Actor Krishna

Home Entertainment Kannada

Mr Bachelor was picked by actor Krishna at a time when he was writing the story for Love Mocktail. And after three years, the film is now finally hitting the theatres. “I have watched the film, directed by Naidu Bandaarru. Concept-wise, this is not an out-of-the-box film, but it will still make for a total timepass with good entertainment in the first half. The second half will have action sequences like regular commercial entertainers,” says Krishna. 

The film, releasing this week, also has Nimika Ratnakar, Milana Nagaraj, and Chikkanna in the lead cast. For Krishna, who has delivered hits both as an actor and a director, says, “Every film is different, and every filmmaker is different. Just like how I have my signature style of making, other directors too would have their own. As an actor, I have to go by their vision.”

Krishna has been one of the busiest actors in Sandalwood, and he had a lineup of releases through the year 2022, and it is the same in 2023 too. “It is necessary for every film industry, and personally to me, as an artist. I need to act and learn, and get better at my craft. Through these 2 years, I have understood I have repeated genres. I have taken the initiative to rectify such issues, and ensure my upcoming films place me in different roles and subjects.” 
 

