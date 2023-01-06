Home Entertainment Kannada

'Working towards something that I am passionate about': Actor Yash in note to fans

The actor had shared in November last year that the "KGF" team do have a plan for part three, but he would like to take a break from the franchise for some time.

Actor Yash.

By PTI

MUMBAI: "KGF" star Yash on Friday expressed gratitude to his fans for their constant support and asked them for "the gift of patience" as it would take him sometime to announce his next project.

In a lengthy note posted on Twitter ahead of his 37th birthday on Sunday, the Kannada actor shared that he is currently working towards "clinching something that I believe in".

"The effort you all put in to showcase your love and affection all year round and especially on my birthday, fills my heart with gratitude. I am working towards clinching something that I believe in and am passionate about. You are the ones who empower me to think bigger and better. When I meet you next, I want to share that news and all the details with you. To be able to do that, I need some more time, which seems unlikely by 8th of Jan. So, this year, I ask you all for a specific gift - the gift of your patience and understanding," he wrote.

Yash became a pan-India star with the Prashanth Neel-directed Kannada action film 'KGF: Chapter One' (2018), which featured him as Rocky, a high-ranking assassin in Mumbai who works his way to the throne of Kolar Gold Fields.

In April 2022, he came out with 'KGF: Chapter 2', which opened to bumper response at the box office across the country in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam. It became one of the highest-grossing films of the year.

Yash said this year he won't be able to meet his fans on his birthday as he is not in Bengaluru.

"However, every wish, every gesture means a lot to me. And I promise you, I will make it worth the wait," he added.

"We have a plan, but not anytime soon. I want to do something else. For six-seven years, I have been doing 'KGF'. So, let's see. If everything falls in place, we will do 'KGF 3' later," he had said during the India Today conclave.

