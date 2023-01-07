I want to make it big in Sandalwood: Roopesh Shetty

A Sharadhaa By

Roopesh Shetty is a Bigg Boss winner, twice in a row (Bigg Boss Kannada Season 1 for OTT, and Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9). The young actor and filmmaker is also a noted name in the Tulu film industry.

An excited Roopesh, tells us that he was genuine, and that helped him to win hearts in both shows. “I was my true self there and I played from my heart because I believe that it helps me take the right decisions. This probably helped me have a better connection with the audience outside.”

The actor and Bigg Boss winner say that he was not a regular follower of the show, and says the Bigg Boss house felt like a whole new world. “I used to assume that Bigg Boss was scripted, and the contestants had liberties. But once I entered the house, I realised how tough it is. I did not have any connection to the outside world for almost 150 days. This platform helped me adjust to life, and allowed me to learn my own strengths and weaknesses, which ultimately became my life lessons.”

He shares that he entered the show without any expectations, “I was happy to become the first OTT Bigg Boss winner. But the Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 on Television was a surprise because I had old and experienced contestants like Arun Sagar, Deepika Das, and Prashanth Sambargi, to compete with. I was amongst very talented people, and I had thought being inside the house for a maximum of five weeks will be a big win, but the love from people made me a winner.”

Roopesh Shetty is now looking forward to the release of his next film, Manku Bhai Foxy Rani. The film is set to release on January 13 and the trailer was launched on Thursday. “Being a Tulu actor, I have done five Kannada films, but began recognising onlywith my upcoming sixth film. It was a film, which was done three years ago, getting a release now,” he says.

His win at Bigg Boss has led to a lot of expectations for his upcoming film. “It is a feel-good film, set in a village, and has me playing a youth from that region. The content will connect with all kinds of audiences,” says Roopesh, “After exiting Bigg Boss, a handful of directors approached me with various scripts, and I will be locking a script soon. I hope to make a big bang with a commercial outing and can’t wait to announce the project. I will be revealed it soon.”

Roopesh also has a Tulu film, directed by and starring him. “My directorial project in Tulu is one of my most expected films. It was supposed to release in November. But due to my stint in Bigg Boss, the release got delayed. Right now I am working on post-production, and I plan to release it in February,” says Roopesh, who wants to make it big in Cinemas. “Bigg Boss as a platform has helped me to get all the recognition I could wish for. Now I have to push my limits and make it big in Kannada cinema,” he signs off.

