Actor Kishore equates 'Boycott Bollywood' with hooliganism

By IANS

BENGALURU: Popular south Indian actor of 'Kantara' and 'She' fame Kishore Kumar G condemned the 'Boycott Bollywood' social media trend and equating it to fanatical hooliganism.

Taking to social media, Kishore said the time has come for the film fraternity of the entire country to stand up and support Bollywood by condemning the trend of boycotting Bollywood films, fanatical hooliganism against them and the politics of hatred against its actors.

It's a failure of the governments that they can't ensure the safety of a business or an industry in the world's biggest democracy, Kishore opined.

Even so, an atmosphere of fear has been created where people from the film industry are not talking, which is a shame on the government officials who are responsible for maintaining law and order, he said.

It is a clear violation of law which is poisoning the society and needs to be stopped and punished before the fire spreads to the local film industries too, Kishore maintained.

Kishore is known for his social media posts condemning religious fanaticism and issues related to farmers. He had supported popular actress Sai Pallavi when her remarks on certain issues in the country caused a social media controversy. He had asked then if it was a crime for actors to have social opinions.

The actor who played a police officer in the super hit 'Kantara' movie stated that there should be faith but not superstition.

