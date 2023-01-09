Kranti comes loaded with mass and class

By Express News Service

After Mysuru, Hosapete, and Hubbali, the Kranti celebrations with Darshan continued in Bengaluru on Saturday. The much-anticipated trailer from the film was dropped at a grand event in the presence of the cast, crew, and scores of Darshan fans.

Interestingly, in an impressive initiative step by fans, the trailer was simultaneously launched on over 130 screens across the State. The trailer introduces us to Darshan in the titular character, Kranti, who talks about the education system, and in particular the current situation of government schools.

The film features Darshan as a businessman, who resides abroad and comes to India. The trailer also introduces us to the characters of Ravichandran, Umashree, and Mukyamantri Chandru, among others.

The trailer, which comes loaded with mass and class elements has set the right tone for the film, which is set to hit screens on January 26.

The entire cast and crew including heroine Rachita Ram, Nimika Ratnakar, Samyuktha Hornad, and Vainidhi Jagadish, along with producer Rockline Venkatesh among others were present at the trailer launch, and they discussed the hype surrounding Kranti. The event saw the presence of actor, and politician, Sumalatha Ambareesh, who also mentioned that she is completing 44 years in the industry.

"I have a small, but important role to play in Kranti," she said. Girija Lokesh, another senior actor, who will be completing 60 years in the industry in the coming year, said, she is gearing up for the success party and waiting to dance to the popular 'Pushpavati' song.

Directed by V Harikrishna, who is doubling up as the music director, and produced by Shylaja Nag and B Suresha's Media House Studios, Kranti has Karunakar handling the cinematography.

