Shivarajkumar, Kishore work together for first time in Thejaswi K Nag’s suspense thriller

Shivarajkumar, who is on a success tour for his 125th film, Vedha, is also juggling between shooting for Srini's Ghost and director Yogaraj Bhat-Rockline Venkatesh's Karataka Dhamanaka. 

The Century Star, who will soon begin Arjun Janya-Ramesh Reddy's 45, has now signed another film. This project will be directed by Thejaswi K Nag, who made his directorial debut with Srujan Lokesh's Ellidde Illi Tanaka  

Billed to be a suspense thriller, Thejaswi shares that the film will feature Shivanna in a never-before-role, and the character sketch is what caught the actor's attention. 

Backed by Manjula Shivarjuna under the Nischita Combines banner, which had earlier produced Chiranjeevi Sarja's Shivarjuna, this film will also have Kishore playing an important role. THis project will mark the first collaboration between Shivanna and Kishore. 

Apart from these actors, the makers are in the process of finalising the rest of the cast and technicians. Details about the title of the film and their shooting plans is expected to be out soon. 

