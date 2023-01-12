Home Entertainment Kannada

Dhruva Sarja loses 18 kilos in 30 days for his role in KD

The Martin hero is all set to join the set of Prem’s multilingual action entertainer that also stars Ravichandran and Sanjay Dutt
 

Published: 12th January 2023

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Body transformations have become a regular practice for  Dhruva Sarja, who seems to enjoy undergoing this process for his roles. “I have lost 18 kg in 30 days and everything is set to take off. Need all of your blessings and love for KD,’’ read his recent social status, which was shared with before and after pictures of his transformation. He has undergone this makeover for his upcoming multilingual film, KD directed by Prem.

The actor, who has completed the talkie of AP Arjun’s directorial, Martin which was done in a span of schedule of 245 days, is now left with the song shoots for the film, backed by Uday K Mehta, and the actor has undergone a body transition for this film too.

KD, bankrolled by KVN Productions is currently on floors, and the makers have completed shooting a few portions with Crazy Star Ravichandran, and a poster of the actor was released recently. The next schedule is to resume on January 21, and in all likelihood, Dhruva Sarja will join the sets. KD carrying the tagline The Devil is a story set between 1968 and 1978.

The action entertainer is based on true incidents and Prem has shared with us that it will not be a regular period film. Apart from Dhruva Sarja and Ravichandran, KD also features Sanjay Dutt in a pivotal character. The film has music by Arjun Janya.

