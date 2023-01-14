Kantara-fame Sapthami Gowda to debut in Hindi with 'The Vaccine War'

Home Entertainment Kannada

Sapthami Gowda

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Sapthami Gowda, who became a household name after the phenomenal success of Rishab Shetty's Kantara has got her big Bollywood break. Sapthami is set to make her B-Town debut with director Vivek Agnihotri's upcoming film, The Vaccine War.

Bankrolled by Pallavi Joshi, who is also playing a pivotal role in The Vaccine War, the film features Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, and Divya Seth among others. Confirming this casting update, Vivek says, "Sapthami is onboard The Vaccine War. We have finished the Lucknow schedule, and Sapthami will join the team in the Hyderabad schedule, which will start in a couple of days."

When asked about the casting choice, The Kashmir Files filmmaker says, "I saw Kantara, and liked her performance as Leela. I so wanted to have her part of my film, and when I called Sapthami, she graciously agreed to do the role. I'm very happy about her joining the team of The Vaccine War." Vivek also goes on to say that he wants to break the North-South divide. "I'm making an Indian film, and we wanted to bring the right cast and work with good actors irrespective of where they come from."

The Vaccine War will be released on August 15 this year in 11 languages including Hindi, English, Gujarati, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Urdu, and Assamese.

