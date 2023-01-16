Ganesh-Preetham Gubbi’s 'Baanadariyalli' gets summer release

By Express News Service

The release date of Baanadariyalli , which marks the reunion of Ganesh and director Preetham Gubbi after Maleyali Jotheyali, Dil Rangeela, and 99, has been finalised.

The romantic drama, written by noted cinematographer Preetha Jayaram, is set to hit screens on March 17. Also starring Rukmini Vasant and Reeshma Nanaiah, Baanadariyalli is backed by Sri Vaare Talkies.

Announcing the release date, Preetham described the film as 'not a love story, but a story about love.' Baanadariyalli has Ganesh playing a cricketer, Rukmini as a surfer, and Reeshma essaying the role of a wildlife photographer.

The interesting character sketches have further intrigued the audience about the plot of the film. With cinematography by Abhilash Kalathi, Baanadariyalli has music by Arjun Janya and editing by Deepu S Kumar.

