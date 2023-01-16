Yogi Babu, Pramod Shetty team up for 'divine subject'

By Express News Service

Popular Tamil actor Yogi Babu and Kantara-fame Pramod Shetty are set to collaborate on a multilingual film. Billed as a 'divine subject', the film will be helmed by Malayalam director Rajeev Vaidya. Madhusudan Rao, who produced Tootumadike in Kannada, will be bankrolling this project. Talking about the film, which went on floors on the occasion of Makara Sankranti, Madhusudan Rao shared that the film takes place in Sabarimala and highlights how the religious place does not differentiate between people of different religions entering the shrine. The first schedule of the film will be shot in and around Sabarimala. While Vinod Bharati is onboard as the cinematographer, the rest of the technical team, including the music director, is yet to be finalised by the makers.