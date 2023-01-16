Home Entertainment Kannada

Yogi Babu, Pramod Shetty team up for 'divine subject'

The film went on floors on the auspicious day of Sankranti

Published: 16th January 2023 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2023 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Yogi Babu

By Express News Service

Popular Tamil actor Yogi Babu and Kantara-fame Pramod Shetty are set to collaborate on a multilingual film. Billed as a 'divine subject', the film will be helmed by Malayalam director Rajeev Vaidya. Madhusudan Rao, who produced Tootumadike in Kannada, will be bankrolling this project.

Talking about the film, which went on floors on the occasion of Makara Sankranti, Madhusudan Rao shared that the film takes place in Sabarimala and highlights how the religious place does not differentiate between people of different religions entering the shrine.

The first schedule of the film will be shot in and around Sabarimala. While Vinod Bharati is onboard as the cinematographer, the rest of the technical team, including the music director, is yet to be finalised by the makers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yogi Babu Sabarimala Pramod Shetty
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Living with disability: High fluoride in water takes its toll on villages in Rajasthan
Profesor Ronald E Asher. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Me grand dad ‘ad an elephant: Celebrating a British Professor who fell in love with Malayalam
SRK in a still from the newly released Pathaan.
The return of the Khans
Amitabh Bachchan. (File Photo)
Experts again ask Big B not to do ‘unhealthy’ biscuit ad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp