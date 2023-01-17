Bhumika Ramesh set to transition from TV to cinema

Home Entertainment Kannada

Bhumika Ramesh, who became a household name with her role of Lakshmi in the serial Bhagyalakshmi, is the latest to make the transition from television to the silver screen. 

Bhumika is set to star in writer-director Nagaraj MG’s upcoming film, which is based on a real incident about medical research that took place in Huliyurdurga between 2015 and 2019. 

Backed by Manju DT, the film will have songs by Vishal Alap and background by Manju Mahadev. Vinay Gowda is taking care of the cinematography of the film, which stars Bhumika in the role of a medical student. 

Apart from Bhumika, the film will also star Appu Badigere, Ravi KR Pete, Raghushetty, Sagar Ramachari, Jagadish H.G. Doddy, Milana Ramesh, Divya, Abhinaya, Bhaskar, Anupama, Maiko Devaraj, and Anand Patel in important roles. 

