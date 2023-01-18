I enjoy delivering dialogues as a villain: Ravi Shankar

Home Entertainment Kannada

says Ravi Shankar, who is happy to be the antagonist in demand. The actor shares his experience of working in Kranti 
 

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Pranti has multiple villains and according to Ravi Shankar, who plays one of the main antagonists,  one villain is not enough to face off the Challenging star Darshan. “He is one actor, who has the biggest mass appeal on the silver screen. So, it is always best to have support in the form of multiple villains,” says Ravi Shankar, who adds that the formula of having a handful of antagonists have forever existed and is an interesting idea in any mass entertaining film. “Apart from me, there is Tarun Raj Arora, Sampath, and Raghu, who also appear as villain in the film.”

The actor, who is popular for his voice, is also a well-known dubbing artist. How does he manage to differentiate himself from regular villains? “My advantage is the baritone of my voice that runs in my family, which is famous among the dubbing circuit. And the filmmakers have made use of this skill of mine. I have some interesting kadak dialogues in this actioner. There are directors, who specially pen lines for us, and apart from action, I enjoy delivering dialogues as a villain,” he says.

 Ravi Shankar, has worked with Darshan in Kurukshetra, Yajamana, Odeya, and Roberrt. The streak continues with Kranti and the upcoming film Garadi. “I feel lucky to have worked in around 6 films with Darshan. In Kranti, every character has importance and director Harikrishna has designed all of them very well. With education as a the central theme, packaging commercial aspects in a 2 hour 30 mintue film is a big task, but he has achieved it. Darshan fans are in for a feast and every dialogue is whistle-worthy,” he says.

The film backed by Shylaja Nag and Suresha B under Media House Studios is slated for release on January 26. The film, which has music by director Harikrishna himself and cinematography is by Karunakar.

‘It feels special to debut in a Darshan film’

T Arun Raj Arora, who has worked in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam industries,  will be debuting in Kannada with Kranti.  He has worked in films like Pyar Mein Kabhi Kabhi, Jab We Met in Hindi, Kanithan, Kaththi Sandai in Tamil, and Khaidi No. 150 in Telugu to name a few. Being someone who has studied in Bangalore, he calls this film special, especially since it has him playing the antagonist to Challenging Star Darshan in a V Harikrishna directorial.

“Having worked in all the south Indian industries, and Bollywood, I was looking forward to getting an opportunity in Kannada.  Darshan has an extraordinary mass appeal, and debuting in his film is a perfect launchpad. I have also dubbed for the film, which is another reason to rejoice. I hope that people will enjoy my work in Kranti, and I will be needing their blessings and wishes,” he says.

