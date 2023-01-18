Vinay D Kademane takes multiple responsibilities with his debut Dee

By Express News Service

Vinay Dee Kademane, who has a Masters in psychology and has worked as a counselor and part-time lecturer, is finally realising his passion for cinema by making his debut directorial. Titled Dee, the film revolves around the lead characters named Deepak and Divya, and a Dollar (pendant) plays a pivotal part in the narrative.

“Dee is a romantic drama, which is entirely set in and around a forest area. The entire shoot was completed in 55 days,” says Vinay, adding, “My first project was supposed to be Kademane, which was ready, but could not see its release due to various reasons. So Dee becomes my first feature outing.”

Apart from direction, Vinay is also playing the lead and is the co-producer of the crowdfunded project. “I had five stories, but going by the budget, I chose to direct a love story,” he says. Dee has Mandya Ramesh’s daughter Disha playing the female lead and features Harini, Raju Balawadi, and Nagendra Urs, in pivotal roles.

Produced by VDK Group, Dee will have cinematography by Allan Bharath, music by Urm Steven Satish, and lyrics by Kaviraj and director Vinay.

