Hemanth Hegde’s 'Nam Naani Madve Prasanga' censored U/A

The censor formalities of Housefull and Nimbehulli director Hemanth Hegde’s upcoming film, Nam Naani Madve Prasanga, is completed. Certified U/A, the director shares that the film received a warm reception from the censor officer, who expressed happiness in having watched a complete comedy-drama after a long time. “I am confident this happiness will reflect in the audience as well. It’s been a long time since we watched a thorough comedy, The premise of the film, which is about sections of young people, indulged in agriculture, not finding brides, is sure to tickle your funny bone,” he says.

Nam Nani Madve Prasanga, starring Hemanth Hegde in the lead, also stars Geetanjali Mangal, Shruti Nadeesh, Shreya Vasant, Rajesh Nataranga, and Padmaja Rao in the cast.The film is set to explore the nativity of North Canara, and local arts like Yakshagana. With music by V Manohar and Ravi Murur, Nam Naani Madve Prasanga will have cinematography by Krishna Bhanjan.

