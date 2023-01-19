Malashree to play a Police Commissioner in a wrestling-based movie 'Kendada Seragu'

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Rocky Somli, who has worked as a dialogue writer and a lyricist in a number of films, is set to make his directorial debut with Kanasina Rani Malashree's next. Titled Kendada Seragu, the film is based on Rocky's own novel. The film, which revolves around sports, highlights kusti (wrestling) and features Malashree as a police commissioner.

Made under Sri Muttu Talkies and SK Productions, Kendada Seragu also stars Bhoomi Shetty as a wrestler. Sindhu Loknath will feature in a cameo as a writer, and the film also stars Yash Shetty, Vardan, Shobhita, Pratima, Basu Hiremath, and Harish in pivotal roles.

With music by Veeresh Khambli and cinematography by Vipin V Raj, the makers of Kendada Seragu recently wrapped up the shooting. "Kendada Seragu is currently under post-production, and a teaser of the film is expected to be out on January 23," says the director, who is looking to release his film this March.

