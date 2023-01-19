Tanush Shivanna in and as Mr Natwarlal

By Express News Service

Madamakki and Nanjundi Kalyana hero Tanush Shivanna will be playing the lead in the new film Mr Natwarlal. The film, bearing the title of the 1979 Hindi hit film starring Amitabh Bachchan, is a crime-action thriller. Directed by V Lava, it is loosely based on the famous conking, Mithilesh Kumar Srivastava (1912-2009), who goes by the nickname Natwarlal.

The Indian fraudster, who is known for his high-profile crimes, supposedly sold the Taj Mahal, the Red Fort, the Rashtrapati Bhavan, and the Parliament House of India for a massive price. “We have incorporated a few incidents from Natwarlal’s life, with elements of crime and action in the film,” says Tanush, the lead actor, who has also produced the film under Tanush Cinemas banner.

The makers revealed the first teaser of this multilingual film in five languages and they are working towards releasing the film in February.Mr Natwarlal features Garadi heroine, Sonal Monteiro as the female lead. It also stars Nagabhusan, Rajesh Nataranga, Sujay Shastry, Yash Setty, Sudhi, KS Sridhar, Triveni Rao, and senior actor, Padma Vasnthi in pivotal roles.

Mr Natwarlal’s story and screenplay are penned by Lava. It has cinematography by Vikrant Rona DOP William David, music by Dharma Vish and editing by K M Prakash. Director Chethan Kumar has written the lyrics for this film.

Madamakki and Nanjundi Kalyana hero Tanush Shivanna will be playing the lead in the new film Mr Natwarlal. The film, bearing the title of the 1979 Hindi hit film starring Amitabh Bachchan, is a crime-action thriller. Directed by V Lava, it is loosely based on the famous conking, Mithilesh Kumar Srivastava (1912-2009), who goes by the nickname Natwarlal. The Indian fraudster, who is known for his high-profile crimes, supposedly sold the Taj Mahal, the Red Fort, the Rashtrapati Bhavan, and the Parliament House of India for a massive price. “We have incorporated a few incidents from Natwarlal’s life, with elements of crime and action in the film,” says Tanush, the lead actor, who has also produced the film under Tanush Cinemas banner. The makers revealed the first teaser of this multilingual film in five languages and they are working towards releasing the film in February.Mr Natwarlal features Garadi heroine, Sonal Monteiro as the female lead. It also stars Nagabhusan, Rajesh Nataranga, Sujay Shastry, Yash Setty, Sudhi, KS Sridhar, Triveni Rao, and senior actor, Padma Vasnthi in pivotal roles. Mr Natwarlal’s story and screenplay are penned by Lava. It has cinematography by Vikrant Rona DOP William David, music by Dharma Vish and editing by K M Prakash. Director Chethan Kumar has written the lyrics for this film.