Prem, Tabla Nani to team up for Atharv Arya's family drama

By Express News Service

Director Atharv Arya, gearing up to begin shooting for his next after Jootata, which is ready for release, and Gubbachi, which is half complete and stars newcomers. Billed to be a family drama, the film will feature Prem of Nenapirali fame and Tabla Nani in the lead.

Tentatively titled Production 1, the film will be officially launched on January 23. Bankrolled by KRS Production, the film is set to start shooting on February 1. With director Atharv penning the story and its screenplay, the film revolves around the father’s importance in the family. The film has Prem portraying the role of a businessman running a software company.

Nagaraj DR, Akash Parva, and Vedic Veera have been finalised as the film’s cinematographer, music director, and editor respectively. The film’s shooting will take place entirely in Bengaluru, and the makers, are in the process of bringing on board, the female lead. The supporting cast includes names like Bala Rajawadi, Girish Jatti, and Mitra.

