Home Entertainment Kannada

Nikhil Kumar to headline a raw rustic action thriller

The poster, featuring the Jaguar hero, comes with the caption, ‘I am here to win, not to compete’ 

Published: 23rd January 2023 12:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2023 12:24 PM   |  A+A-

Nikhil Kumar is among those very few actors who are juggling between his political career and acting.

Nikhil Kumar is among those very few actors who are juggling between his political career and acting.

By Express News Service

Nikhil Kumar is among those very few actors who are juggling between his political career and acting. The Jaguar and Seetharama Kalyana actor has signed a new project with debut director Mano Hara. 

Lahari Films’ G Manoharan and KP Sreekanth of Venus Entertainers will be backing this Nikhil Kumar project, which was launched on the occasion of the actor’s birthday. The special poster features the actor in a jersey with the name, Nikhil and the number 2, and comes with the caption, ‘I’m here to win, not to compete.’

Mano Hara, an erstwhile assistant of Chethan Kumar, has worked in films like James, and previously in Belli, starring Shivarajkumar. Sharing more details about his debut directorial, Mano Hara clarifies that the untitled project is not a sports-based drama. “The film will be a dark, raw and rustic action film. More details about the project will be out soon,” he says.

Sharing that the film is a big break for a debutant director like him, Mano says, “When it comes to films, KP Sreekanth is my guru. I was preparing for UPSC exams, and since I was not from any film background, I didn’t know how to approach anyone in cinema. I got to know Sreekanth through a common friend, and from then, till date, I have got the biggest support over the past 8 years.”

Mano reveals that Nikhil was thrilled to hear the narration, and the reactions of the actor gave him good vibes. “It took almost a year to prepare the script, and we were looking for an upcoming superstar, and we felt Nikhil is the best fit,” The makers are still finalising on the artists and the technical crew.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nikhil Kumar Chethan Kumar
India Matters
Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)
Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police 
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp