Nikhil Kumar to headline a raw rustic action thriller

Nikhil Kumar is among those very few actors who are juggling between his political career and acting. The Jaguar and Seetharama Kalyana actor has signed a new project with debut director Mano Hara.

Lahari Films’ G Manoharan and KP Sreekanth of Venus Entertainers will be backing this Nikhil Kumar project, which was launched on the occasion of the actor’s birthday. The special poster features the actor in a jersey with the name, Nikhil and the number 2, and comes with the caption, ‘I’m here to win, not to compete.’

Mano Hara, an erstwhile assistant of Chethan Kumar, has worked in films like James, and previously in Belli, starring Shivarajkumar. Sharing more details about his debut directorial, Mano Hara clarifies that the untitled project is not a sports-based drama. “The film will be a dark, raw and rustic action film. More details about the project will be out soon,” he says.

Sharing that the film is a big break for a debutant director like him, Mano says, “When it comes to films, KP Sreekanth is my guru. I was preparing for UPSC exams, and since I was not from any film background, I didn’t know how to approach anyone in cinema. I got to know Sreekanth through a common friend, and from then, till date, I have got the biggest support over the past 8 years.”

Mano reveals that Nikhil was thrilled to hear the narration, and the reactions of the actor gave him good vibes. “It took almost a year to prepare the script, and we were looking for an upcoming superstar, and we felt Nikhil is the best fit,” The makers are still finalising on the artists and the technical crew.

