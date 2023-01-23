Home Entertainment Kannada

Nirup Bhandari to star in Nagathihalli Chandrashekar’s next

The film also stars Shanvi Srivatsava, and the shooting is likely to begin in February

Published: 23rd January 2023 12:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2023 12:03 PM   |  A+A-

Nirup Bhandari

Nirup Bhandari (Photo | Facebook)

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Nagathihalli Chandrashekar is getting ready with his upcoming film, which is all set to begin shooting in February. The film, a tribute to the director’s own film, America America, is penned by Nagathihalli, who is popularly known as the master of Sandalwood.

Shanvi Srivatsava

Shanvi Srivatsava plays a strong woman in the film, and she will have two shades to her role. Now, CE has learned that the makers have signed in Nirup Bhandari to play the male lead. Our source tells us that the Rangitaranga actor, who was recently seen in Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona, is speculated to be playing a never-before-seen role in the film. 

The director is expected to make an official announcement on a later date. Meanwhile, the makers have zeroed in on locations in Seattle for the project, and have also finalised the technicians.
Nirup will reunite with his America America composer Mano Murthy for the film, which will have cinematography by SK Rao.

