Home Entertainment Kannada

Arjun Kishore Chandra comes up with a motivational video song, Yetthara

The track, which is shot entirely in Ireland, has been sung by Vasuki Vaibhav

Published: 25th January 2023 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2023 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Arjun Kishore Chandra

Arjun Kishore Chandra

By Express News Service

Life 360 actor Arjun Kishore Chandra, who is also known for his music videos like Seru Nanna Tholalli, and Trippyaana, has now come up with a third music video. Apart from featuring in the lead role, Arjun has also penned the lyrics, conceptualised and directed the project.

Arjun Kishore Chandra

The track is sung by noted singer Vasuki Vaibhav and composed by well-known rapper S.I.D. Interestingly, the entire song, titled Yetthara, was shot in Ireland, and it is a motivational video song based on a mountain hiker, who dwells around the highs and lows in his path towards attaining his dream goal.

“The story also has layers of current affairs, including the Ukraine-Russian war, and has a hat-tip to the late Puneeth Rajkumar and his beloved fans. The song will definitely inspire the audience,” says Arjun. Talking about having Irish cinematographer Turlough Kennedy onboard as the DoP, Arjun says, “Working with European technicians and actors ensured we had a top-notch technical experience, and instilled confidence in us to push our boundaries of filmmaking.”

Edited and graded by Anil Kumar, Yetthara is produced by Dinesh under DC Records Label. A civil engineer by profession, Arjun is aiming to turn a full-fledged director soon. “Apart from directing a film previously, I am also currently acting in a crime drama, Maaye & Company, and a suspense thriller, Dose, which are in different stages of production.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arjun Kishore Chandra Seru Nanna Tholalli
India Matters
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SC grants eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra
Students stand outside the JNUSU Office alleging that the JNU administration has cut off electricity supply to prevent the screening of BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ in New Delhi, Tuesday
Campuses push back on BBC documentary on PM Modi
Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)
ED can't investigate offences other than money laundering: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp