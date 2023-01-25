Arjun Kishore Chandra comes up with a motivational video song, Yetthara

By Express News Service

Life 360 actor Arjun Kishore Chandra, who is also known for his music videos like Seru Nanna Tholalli, and Trippyaana, has now come up with a third music video. Apart from featuring in the lead role, Arjun has also penned the lyrics, conceptualised and directed the project.

Arjun Kishore Chandra

The track is sung by noted singer Vasuki Vaibhav and composed by well-known rapper S.I.D. Interestingly, the entire song, titled Yetthara, was shot in Ireland, and it is a motivational video song based on a mountain hiker, who dwells around the highs and lows in his path towards attaining his dream goal.

“The story also has layers of current affairs, including the Ukraine-Russian war, and has a hat-tip to the late Puneeth Rajkumar and his beloved fans. The song will definitely inspire the audience,” says Arjun. Talking about having Irish cinematographer Turlough Kennedy onboard as the DoP, Arjun says, “Working with European technicians and actors ensured we had a top-notch technical experience, and instilled confidence in us to push our boundaries of filmmaking.”

Edited and graded by Anil Kumar, Yetthara is produced by Dinesh under DC Records Label. A civil engineer by profession, Arjun is aiming to turn a full-fledged director soon. “Apart from directing a film previously, I am also currently acting in a crime drama, Maaye & Company, and a suspense thriller, Dose, which are in different stages of production.”

