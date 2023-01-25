I am out to prove myself at a place, where I failed: Rajavardan

By Express News Service

The year 2023 for Rajavardan has begun with the dubbing work of his next film Hiranya, directed by Prawin Avyukth. Meanwhile he also waits the release of Pranayam directed by Dattatreya and is ready to resume shooting for Sunil Kumar’s Gajarama from month end.

“I made my debut with a historical film like Bichhugathii Chapter 1. Pranayam is completely in contrast to that and is a romantic drama. Hiranya, on the other hand, has me playing rowdy for the first time, and in Gajarama I play a boy next door,” shares Rajavardan.

He feels that it took filmmakers time to see him fit in other roles post- Bichhugathii Chapter 1 - and he has finally overgrown that image. Notably, Rajavardan is in discussion with a couple of directors and will be making an official announcement soon. The actor recalls completing his 10-year journey in cinema this January 2023, and says, it was filled with ups and downs.

“Despite being the son of veteran comedian Dingri Nagaraj, I fought hard to make that first step. It was not an easy climb. In the process, I also realised the difference between being the son of a star and a comedian,” he says.

Being a fine art student, Rajavardan got properly trained for his debut as an actor. “I started preparing for cinema in 2013. I got trained in dance and acting, I also took fitness classes from Pani Puri Kitty. Unfortunately, my first film, which was announced in 2014 hit a roadblock, and it took time to come to terms with.

Finally after 6 years, I debuted in 2020 with Bichhugathii Chapter 1 -,” says Rajavardan, who feels cinema is an unpredictable journey. “I dreamt to reach the stars, but it took me time to understand the reality.” Nevertheless, an optimistic Rajavardan has not lost hope and is finally happy that things are turning favourable for him. “I am out to prove myself at a place, where I failed!” he signs off.

