Yogi to star in Kiran Chandra’s next

Yogesh, popularly known as Loose Mada Yogi, has a busy 2023. The Head Bush actor, who will be soon seen in Lankasura, and is currently committed to Rakshit Shetty's Bachelor Party, which stars Diganth and Raj B Shetty, has signed his next project.
Yogi is set to headline Kiran Chandra's next project. The filmmaker, who made his debut with Kireeta (2017), is returning to helm a project after six years.
Backed by Sunil Shivaram, the project is now in the pre-production stage, and the director has penned a rather cult script that will challenge the actor. The makers, who will soon officially announce the project, are in the process of finalising the rest of the cast and crew.