Kannada actor Darshan's 'Kranti' joins Rs 100 crore club

The film, which has crossed Rs 100-crore plus gross earnings through satellite, digital and theatrical rights, has been a massive hit in single screens across Karnataka

Published: 30th January 2023 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2023 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

Darshan in 'Kranti'.

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Darshan’s Kranti, which created a huge roar even before the release, continues to make the right noises after the release too. The mass commercial entertainer, which hit the theatres on Republic day (January 26), is reportedly the latest to join the 100 crore club list.

According to our sources, the commercial entertainer has officially crossed a Rs 100 crore gross collection, which includes the satellite and digital rights, which have been sold for a whopping price, and earnings from the theatre business.  

Written and directed by V Harikrishna, Kranti is a mix of a family entertainer and a mass film with a compelling message of protecting government schools. Producer Shylaja Nag, who is happy with the film’s outcome, said that Darshan’s mass fan following has helped in the film being a phenomenal hit in single theatres across the State, and also has catered to multiplex audiences.

“With Darshan being a major crowd puller across single screens, it is interesting to see people standing in lines to buy the physical tickets instead of opting for online booking, “ says Shylaja, who has produced the film along with B Suresha under the Media House Studios banner. 

Shylaja reveals that the film is having a good run in areas like BKT (Bengaluru Kolar, and Tumkuru), MMCH centers (Mysuru Mandya Coorg, and Hassan), Chitradurga, Davangere Bellary, Hubli, Dharwad, Shivamogga, Belgaum, and Hyderabad-Karnataka belt. “Finally, our efforts have paid off, and I’m glad, Kranti, which is our second collaboration with Darshan after Yajamana is creating such a big wave at the box office.”

Also starring Ravichandran and Sumalatha in important roles, Kranti features Rachita Ram, Samyuktha Hornad, Vainidhi Jagadish, and Sadhu Kokila. With cinematography by Karunkar, Kranti had Harikrishna doubling up as music director.

'Kranti' movie review: Darshan delivers entertainment and a strong social message

