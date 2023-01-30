Kannada film 'Racer' starring Sandesh Prasanna goes on floors

By Express News Service

Filmmaker Bharat Vishnukanth is set to turn director with the upcoming film, Racer, which he is backing under his home banner of Bharat Films. The film, which was launched on Sunday, will star professional superbike racer Sandesh Prasanna, who will be foraying into films with this project.

Interestingly, the content is woven around a real incident surrounding a person named Khaleem, a mechanic and national champion. Racer will also feature real bike racers, and for the first time, the sequences will be shot at the Buddh International Circuit.

Sandesh says that the director initially came to him to understand the struggle of a biker’s life, and the machinations of the International Championship circuit, but eventually, he joined the lead cast.

The film also stars Adhvithi Shetty, who will be joining the sets from Tuesday.

The actor, who has completed shooting for Sugar Factory, Brahma Kamala, Iravan, Veera Samrat, and 188, will now focus on Racer. “It is interesting to be part of the project, which is completely about racing. I play a talkative character, who has a very positive outlook to life, and the director has me exploring my dancing skills in this film,” says Adhvithi.

With music direction by Arjun Janya and cinematography by Mysore Swamy, Racer will also star Bajrangi Loki, Kiran Shetty, Yash Shetty, Suddhi of Tagaru fame, Bala Rajawadi, and Sooraj.

Filmmaker Bharat Vishnukanth is set to turn director with the upcoming film, Racer, which he is backing under his home banner of Bharat Films. The film, which was launched on Sunday, will star professional superbike racer Sandesh Prasanna, who will be foraying into films with this project. Interestingly, the content is woven around a real incident surrounding a person named Khaleem, a mechanic and national champion. Racer will also feature real bike racers, and for the first time, the sequences will be shot at the Buddh International Circuit. Sandesh says that the director initially came to him to understand the struggle of a biker’s life, and the machinations of the International Championship circuit, but eventually, he joined the lead cast. The film also stars Adhvithi Shetty, who will be joining the sets from Tuesday. The actor, who has completed shooting for Sugar Factory, Brahma Kamala, Iravan, Veera Samrat, and 188, will now focus on Racer. “It is interesting to be part of the project, which is completely about racing. I play a talkative character, who has a very positive outlook to life, and the director has me exploring my dancing skills in this film,” says Adhvithi. With music direction by Arjun Janya and cinematography by Mysore Swamy, Racer will also star Bajrangi Loki, Kiran Shetty, Yash Shetty, Suddhi of Tagaru fame, Bala Rajawadi, and Sooraj.