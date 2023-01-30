Home Entertainment Kannada

Kannada film 'Racer' starring Sandesh Prasanna goes on floors

With music direction by Arjun Janya and cinematography by Mysore Swamy, Racer will also star Bajrangi Loki, Kiran Shetty, Yash Shetty, Suddhi of Tagaru fame, Bala Rajawadi, and Sooraj.

Published: 30th January 2023 11:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2023 11:51 AM   |  A+A-

Cast and crew at the muhurath of 'Racer'.

Cast and crew at the muhurath of 'Racer'.

By Express News Service

Filmmaker Bharat Vishnukanth is set to turn director with the upcoming film, Racer, which he is backing under his home banner of Bharat Films. The film, which was launched on Sunday, will star professional superbike racer Sandesh Prasanna, who will be foraying into films with this project.

Interestingly, the content is woven around a real incident surrounding a person named Khaleem, a mechanic and national champion. Racer will also feature real bike racers, and for the first time, the sequences will be shot at the Buddh International Circuit. 

Sandesh says that the director initially came to him to understand the struggle of a biker’s life, and the machinations of the International Championship circuit, but eventually, he joined the lead cast. 

The film also stars Adhvithi Shetty, who will be joining the sets from Tuesday.

The actor, who has completed shooting for Sugar Factory, Brahma Kamala, Iravan, Veera Samrat, and 188, will now focus on Racer. “It is interesting to be part of the project, which is completely about racing. I play a talkative character, who has a very positive outlook to life, and the director has me exploring my dancing skills in this film,” says Adhvithi.

With music direction by Arjun Janya and cinematography by Mysore Swamy, Racer will also star Bajrangi Loki, Kiran Shetty, Yash Shetty, Suddhi of Tagaru fame, Bala Rajawadi, and Sooraj.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharat Vishnukanth Racer film Sandesh Prasanna Adhvithi Shetty
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp