Demon unleashed: Teaser of Sudeep’s much-awaited next out

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

The teaser of Sudeep’s much-awaited Kichcha 46 was released on Sunday. Directed by debutant Vijay Kartikeya and produced by Kalaippuli S Thanu, this multilingual project carries the captivating tagline Demon War Begins. The film will be released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

The teaser features an intense Sudeep, who plays a character fearlessly extracting bullets from his own body within the confines of a bus. As the bus driver receives a call from his superior, questioning their repeated failures to eliminate Sudeep, the true identity of the protagonist is revealed.

As Sudeep eliminates the driver, the bus comes to a screeching halt, and the actor comes out of the bus shattering the windshield and igniting a red flare. The teaser, accompanied by the line “I am not a human, I am a demon,” offers a glimpse into the intense violence that awaits, and sets the right tone for the expectations.

The teaser of Sudeep’s much-awaited Kichcha 46 was released on Sunday. Directed by debutant Vijay Kartikeya and produced by Kalaippuli S Thanu, this multilingual project carries the captivating tagline Demon War Begins. The film will be released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. The teaser features an intense Sudeep, who plays a character fearlessly extracting bullets from his own body within the confines of a bus. As the bus driver receives a call from his superior, questioning their repeated failures to eliminate Sudeep, the true identity of the protagonist is revealed. As Sudeep eliminates the driver, the bus comes to a screeching halt, and the actor comes out of the bus shattering the windshield and igniting a red flare. The teaser, accompanied by the line “I am not a human, I am a demon,” offers a glimpse into the intense violence that awaits, and sets the right tone for the expectations. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });