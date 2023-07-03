Home Entertainment Kannada

Demon unleashed: Teaser of Sudeep’s much-awaited next out

Kichcha Sudeep’s multilingual film ‘Kichcha 46’, directed by Vijay Kartikeya ,reveals an intense first 
glimpse in a gripping action teaser

Published: 03rd July 2023 09:09 AM

Kichcha 46

Kichcha 46 is presented by Kalaippuli S Thanu’s V Creations and Sudeep’s Kichcha Creations.(Photo | Twitter)

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

The teaser of Sudeep’s much-awaited Kichcha 46 was released on Sunday. Directed by debutant Vijay Kartikeya and produced by Kalaippuli S Thanu, this multilingual project carries the captivating tagline Demon War Begins. The film will be released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

The teaser features an intense Sudeep, who plays a character fearlessly extracting bullets from his own body within the confines of a bus. As the bus driver receives a call from his superior, questioning their repeated failures to eliminate Sudeep, the true identity of the protagonist is revealed.

As Sudeep eliminates the driver, the bus comes to a screeching halt, and the actor comes out of the bus shattering the windshield and igniting a red flare.  The teaser, accompanied by the line “I am not a human, I am a demon,” offers a glimpse into the intense violence that awaits, and sets the right tone for the expectations. 

