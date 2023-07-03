Ganesh to take the pan-Indian route in his next

By Express News Service

Ganesh, who is currently working in director Srinivas Raju’s romantic comedy Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi, is gearing up for his next big venture. On the actor’s birthday, a poster was released teasing an exciting collaboration between Ganesh and producer Vikhyath AR’s Vikhyath Chitra Productions.

This marks the sixth outing for the production house, which has previously backed films such as 100 and Monsoon Raaga. Notably, this yet-to-be-titled project holds great significance as it will be Ganesh’s first foray into Pan-Indian cinema. Billed as “The greatest show never ever seen,” the film aims to enthrall audiences with its grand scale and unique storytelling.

In addition to Ganesh, the multilingual film is set to star an ensemble cast, featuring actors from various languages. The production team is currently preparing for the project, and details, including the director, the rest of the cast, and technical crew will be unveiled soon.

