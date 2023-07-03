Home Entertainment Kannada

Ragini Dwivedi's bilingual film 'Sheela' set for a July end release

Ragini Dwivedi's upcoming bilingual, Sheela, is all set to release  in Kannada and Malayalam.

Published: 03rd July 2023

By Express News Service

Ragini Dwivedi's upcoming bilingual, Sheela, is all set to release in Kannada and Malayalam. Directed by Balu Narayanan and bankrolled by DM Pillai, the film is slated to hit the screens by the end of this month. During a media interaction, Ragini shared insights into her role as the titular Sheela.

"Sheela revolves around the myriad challenges faced by girls in society on a daily basis. Furthermore, the narrative explores how a woman can overcome these obstacles through determination and resilience.

Director Balu Narayanan has meticulously crafted a compelling story that incorporates the diverse forms of the goddess Lakshmi, exemplifying the power of femininity," revealed the actor.

Sheela has been filmed in Kerala and Bengaluru, with technicians contributing from both locations. Alongside Ragini Dwivedi, the film cast includes Avinash, Shobh Raj, Chitra Shenoy, Mahesh Nair, Sripathi, Riaz Khan, Abe David, Aarti Gopal, and others.

