Producer KCN Kumar threatens dharna at Sudeep's residence

Kumar revealed that he has suffered significant losses due to Sudeep's failure to fulfill his obligations in a Kannada film project that was supposed to commence after the release of the movie Vikrant

Actor Kichcha Sudeep.

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sandalwood producer K.C.N. Kumar has issued a threat to stage a dharna at either actor and director, Sudeep's residence or a shooting location if the latter fails to honour a commitment made seven years ago. Kumar expressed his grievances during a press conference held on Monday at the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce.

Kumar revealed that he has suffered significant losses due to Sudeep's failure to fulfill his obligations in a Kannada film project that was supposed to commence after the release of the movie Vikrant Rona. He stated, that he even paid remuneration to Sudeep and other actors based on his advice.

The producer recalled Sudeep personally invited him to Hyderabad and Bangkok to discuss the movie's script. Kumar also informed Sudeep's spouse (Priya Sudeep) about the issue, who promised to resolve it, but no action has been taken thus far. 'I made several attempts to meet Sudeep, but he did not respond to my phone calls. I sent representatives from the Kannada Film Producers' Association, the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce, and other members to Sudeep's house to resolve the matter, but it was unsuccessful. I even wrote a letter to the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce seeking justice. Though their president wrote to Sudeep advising an amicable resolution, it was in vain,' he explained."

It has come to light that Sudeep responded through his lawyer, one-and-half-months ago, demanding proof of the financial transactions claimed by Kumar. In response to the deadlock, Kumar and other prominent figures from the Sandalwood industry visited the South India Film Chamber of Commerce in Chennai in their pursuit of justice. 'Our intention is not to defame Sudeep but to seek fair treatment. I have silently endured financial losses for over seven years, and now I can no longer tolerate it. I have even sold some properties to repay the interest on loans obtained from private financiers,' said Kumar, who expressed his frustration.

Umesh Banakar, president of the Kannada Film Producers' Association, confirmed their visit to Sudeep's residence to discuss the matter. 'Sudeep has stated that he is willing to pay Rs 5.50 crore if K.C.N. Kumar can provide documentation supporting his claim of financial transactions. I am confident that we can resolve the issue and continue working together in the future,' Banakar stated, who also assured his support for Kumar's dharna in front of Sudeep's house.

