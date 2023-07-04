Rakshit Shetty’s Naa Kandante videos to unveil deeper connections with Richard Anthony

By Express News Service

Rakshit Shetty, who is eagerly anticipating the release of Sapta Sagaradaache Ello, is also busy with his much-awaited directorial project, Richard Anthony made under Hombale Films. He plans to fully focus on his next project after SSE hits the screens.

Meanwhile, the actor-director invites audiences into his film through -- Naa Kandante, a series of interactive videos that delve into the ancient Puranas, ithasas, and the revered deity, Lord Parashurama. In an intriguing letter on social media, Rakshit Shetty describes these videos as a philosophical representation of scientific studies from ancient times.

In an interaction with CE, Rakshit Shetty revealed his plan to release 10-part 3-4 minute videos that connect various dots, offering a deeper understanding of his upcoming film, Richard Anthony. He specifically mentions the Parashurama Kshetra series will not be a spoiler for Richard Anthony. “By familiarising oneself with these stories, viewers can gain a different perspective and enhance their comprehension of the film,” says Rakshit, who draws a parallel to his approach in Ulidavaru Kandante, albeit on a smaller scale. He also plans to follow it for his next project, Punyakoti too.

Naa Kandante, featuring Rakshit Shetty himself, is created by Chandrajith Belliappa and shot by Darshan Kumar, with Nagarjun Sharma taking care of the dubbing. In the letter, Rakshit reminisces about his childhood, where his mother narrated a couple of stories, and the rest were discovered through conversations with people at the temple, fueling his imagination. Among all the temples, it was the Ananteshwara temple that fascinated him the most, as Lord Shiva held a special place in his heart.

However, upon learning that the temple was dedicated to Parashurama in the form of a Linga Swaroopa, he was taken aback. This discovery sparked countless questions within him, leading to a never-ending quest for answers. It is this thirst for knowledge and a desire to connect the dots that drove Rakshit to become a storyteller.

The filmmaker emphasises the importance of incorporating these ancient philosophies into modern-day narratives, believing that they hold valuable lessons for human evolution. His ongoing research on philosophy and ancient times has naturally intertwined with the writing process of Richard Antony, creating a fascinating magnitude of storytelling possibilities.

