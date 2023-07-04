Sharanya Shetty joins Ganesh’s Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi

By Express News Service

Golden Star Ganesh and director Srinivasa Raju recently unveiled the title of their upcoming film, Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi, along with the actor's first look. The captivating poster features Ganesh in a stylish beige-coloured suit, holding a steel bucket, broomstick, and floor mop, standing beside a vintage car. The tagline Love Finds its Way... adds to the intrigue surrounding the film.

Ganesh

In our earlier report, the director revealed that Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi will have two heroines, with Malayalam-Telugu actor Malavika Nair playing the lead role. Malavika has already begun shooting for the film. Additionally, Sharanya Shetty, a model-turned-actor who transitioned from television to the silver screen, has joined the lead cast.

Sharanya made her debut in the film 1980 starring Priyanka Upendra and has appeared in movies like Huttu Habbada Subhashayagalu, Pentagon, Ravi Bopanna, and Spooky College. This is another big opportunity for her as she shares the screen with Golden Star Ganesh for the first time.

Described as a romantic comedy, Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi is a favoured genre for Ganesh. The filmmakers have completed a quick and short schedule and are set to resume shooting by the end of this month. The film also features Sudharani, Sadhu Kokila, and Giri Shivanna in important roles. Produced under the Trishul Entertainments banner, the movie has Arjun Janya composing the music.

Golden Star Ganesh and director Srinivasa Raju recently unveiled the title of their upcoming film, Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi, along with the actor's first look. The captivating poster features Ganesh in a stylish beige-coloured suit, holding a steel bucket, broomstick, and floor mop, standing beside a vintage car. The tagline Love Finds its Way... adds to the intrigue surrounding the film. GaneshIn our earlier report, the director revealed that Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi will have two heroines, with Malayalam-Telugu actor Malavika Nair playing the lead role. Malavika has already begun shooting for the film. Additionally, Sharanya Shetty, a model-turned-actor who transitioned from television to the silver screen, has joined the lead cast. Sharanya made her debut in the film 1980 starring Priyanka Upendra and has appeared in movies like Huttu Habbada Subhashayagalu, Pentagon, Ravi Bopanna, and Spooky College. This is another big opportunity for her as she shares the screen with Golden Star Ganesh for the first time.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Described as a romantic comedy, Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi is a favoured genre for Ganesh. The filmmakers have completed a quick and short schedule and are set to resume shooting by the end of this month. The film also features Sudharani, Sadhu Kokila, and Giri Shivanna in important roles. Produced under the Trishul Entertainments banner, the movie has Arjun Janya composing the music.