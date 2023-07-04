Home Entertainment Kannada

Sharanya Shetty joins Ganesh’s Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi

Described as a romantic comedy, Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi is a favoured genre for Ganesh.

Published: 04th July 2023 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2023 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

Golden Star Ganesh

Golden Star Ganesh

By Express News Service

Golden Star Ganesh and director Srinivasa Raju recently unveiled the title of their upcoming film, Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi, along with the actor's first look. The captivating poster features Ganesh in a stylish beige-coloured suit, holding a steel bucket, broomstick, and floor mop, standing beside a vintage car. The tagline Love Finds its Way... adds to the intrigue surrounding the film.

Ganesh

In our earlier report, the director revealed that Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi will have two heroines, with Malayalam-Telugu actor Malavika Nair playing the lead role. Malavika has already begun shooting for the film. Additionally, Sharanya Shetty, a model-turned-actor who transitioned from television to the silver screen, has joined the lead cast.

Sharanya made her debut in the film 1980 starring Priyanka Upendra and has appeared in movies like Huttu Habbada Subhashayagalu, Pentagon, Ravi Bopanna, and Spooky College. This is another big opportunity for her as she shares the screen with Golden Star Ganesh for the first time.

Described as a romantic comedy, Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi is a favoured genre for Ganesh. The filmmakers have completed a quick and short schedule and are set to resume shooting by the end of this month. The film also features Sudharani, Sadhu Kokila, and Giri Shivanna in important roles. Produced under the Trishul Entertainments banner, the movie has Arjun Janya composing the music.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Srinivasa Raju Golden Star Ganesh Krishnam Pranaya Sakh
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp